KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a Knox County woman the agency has featured in its “Fugitive Friday” series.

Rishayia F. Smith is a convicted sex offender against children. She’s wanted out of Knox County for failing to register.

Any information leading to Smith can be shared with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-3495 or email tips to TipsToTBI@tn.gov