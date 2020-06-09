Knox County’s Office on Aging thanks volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County’s Office on Aging held a special drive-thru event Tuesday to honor their Senior Corps volunteers.
Senior Corps is a group of around 450 older adult volunteers that help visit other seniors that are homebound, help with children’s programs, and help various nonprofits in our community.
They’ve been unable to serve in-person due to the pandemic; so the Office on Aging recognized just how much of an impact their volunteer work has on our community.
“We couldn’t survive without or volunteers, they’re huge support to what we do.”Director Dottie Lyers
Each volunteer was given a special goody bag to thank them for their hard work.
