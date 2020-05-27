Knox declared a Second Amendment Constitutional County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County has been declared a Second Amendment Constitutional County by the county commission.
So, what does that mean?
The resolution is simply a showing of support for the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
It states the board of commissioners will not appropriate government funds, employees or offices for the purpose of enforcing this resolution.
