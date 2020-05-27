Knox declared a Second Amendment Constitutional County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - On Tuesday afternoon the guidelines that officially gave Knox County Schools the blueprints to resuming summer activities were sent to its member schools. A copy of the guidelines was shared with WATE-TV.

The guidelines are in line with the county's second phase of reopening, which began on Tuesday and lasts through June 22nd, pending the Knox County Health Departments reevaluation on June 12th.

The guidelines state that prior to any summer workout, principals and athletic directors must review and educate their coaches on proper protocols and procedures expected to be followed during summer workouts as well as the symptoms of COVID-19. Coaches are then in turn expected to educate their student-athletes on the symptoms as well as new protocols established for summer workouts including the Five Core Actions.

The KCS guidelines include screening all coaches and students for signs/symptoms before a workout.

Screening questions to be asked include: