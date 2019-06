KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says it has captured a man wanted on multiple warrants in the Karns area.

The sheriff’s office used a helicopter to help in the search for Christopher Michael Webb. He was finally caught on Thursday.

KCSO had said late Wednesday night when the suspect was still at large and their search would continue throughout the night.

Webb was wanted for warrants that included aggravated burglary (multiple) as well as aggravated assault charges.