BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Knox deputies capture wanted man in Karns area after search

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:58 PM EDT

Knox deputies capture wanted man in Karns area after search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it has captured a man wanted on multiple warrants in the Karns area.

The sheriff's office used a helicopter to help in the search for Christopher Michael Webb. He was finally caught on Thursday.

KCSO had said late Wednesday night when the suspect was still at large and their search would continue throughout the night.

Webb was wanted for warrants that included aggravated burglary (multiple) as well as aggravated assault charges.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center