Knox Pride holding open house for news location in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In July Knox Pride board members passed a motion to fund a physical location in South Knoxville, now that building is open. Knox Pride is hosting an open house and resource drive on October 3 in the community and outreach center.

The new center is located at 4028 Chapman Highway in downtown Knoxville on the lower level. They suggest parking at Duff park. The drive will begin at 10 am and run until 6 pm. Attendees will have the chance to donate to the center, meet the board of directors and connect with other community members. Knox Pride is asking for the following items to be donated:

Non-perishable food items

Sanitary products

Grooming products

Makeup

Households goods

Knox Pride plans to use the space for outreach, events and connective services. They hope it can become a focal point for LGBTQ+ resources, events, group meetings.