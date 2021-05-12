Knox Pride seeking entertainment for virtual festival

Parade-goers carrying rainbow flags walk down a street in 2019 during the LBGTQ Pride march in New York marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizers of Knoxville’s annual Pride parade are seeking entertainment and content creators to be a part of their upcoming virtual festival.

Knox Pride, the organizing body of the parade, is seeking entertainment and content creators to be a part of their upcoming virtual festival. Digifest 2021 will feature live entertainment, music and performances online throughout the month of June.

Those interested in being a part of the virtual festival should submit your information through the form on knoxpride.com/digifest or email entertainment@knoxpride.com. Submissions are due by midnight on May 16.

Knox Pride also seeks content creators to submit their written pieces, digital/scanned artwork, photography, old photo collections and similar art to be featured in this year’s ePridebook to nick@knoxpride.com for review.

The city’s annual Pride parade was canceled for a second consecutive year in early March due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans aren’t confirmed for next year, but Knox Pride hopes to host events as early as spring 2022 and an in-person Pridefest sometime in fall 2022.