Knox Pride to open community outreach center in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — LGBTQ nonprofit Knox Pride has announced plans to open a community outreach center in South Knoxville next month.

Board members of Knox Pride, the organizing body of Knoxville’s annual pride celebration, passed a motion Tuesday to fund a physical location for the nonprofit in South Knoxville. The community center space will be used for outreach, events, connective services and a food pantry.

A release from Knox Pride states the location and official name of the center will be released at a later date.

The annual in-person Pride parade was canceled for a second consecutive year in early March due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Knox Pride is celebrating Pride Month online throughout June with content from local artists and creators as well as interactive virtual events.

Plans aren’t confirmed for next year, but Knox Pride hopes to host events as early as spring 2022 and an in-person Pridefest sometime in fall 2022.

The nonprofit is accepting donations to help fund the community center at www.knoxpride.com.donate.