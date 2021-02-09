Knox Shamrock Fest & Lucky Kidney Run goes virtual for 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re just over a month away from St. Patrick’s Day.

An annual part of Knoxville’s celebrations downtown, the Knox Shamrock Fest is coming up on March 14, and this year, it’s 100% virtual.

There will be musical performances, entertainment, craft contests, and even virtual vendor booths all online.

Don’t forget about the Lucky Kidney Run; this event raises awareness and much-needed funds for the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation.

Since the festival is virtual, you can run or walk wherever you want.

To register for the race, and/or to learn more about what’s going on at the Shamrock Fest, head over to etkidney.org and look under the events section.

