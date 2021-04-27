Knox Superintendent Thomas calls requiring masks in schools ‘a very fluid situation’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a note to families Tuesday following both the state and county’s announcements that mask mandates are elapsing, the Knox County Schools superintendent said the mask situation was “very fluid.”

Superintendent Bob Thomas said in his note to families that the school district would “stay the course and follow board policy C-240 until further action by the board of education.”

That policy, C-240 requires that all students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, employees and visitors, shall wear a mask or face covering (a) while attending school or a school function in any school building, and (b) when riding school-provided transportation.

The policy also states all masks and face coverings must cover the nose and mouth of the student, employee or visitor.

The following letter was sent to Knox County Schools families Tuesday evening:

Dear KCS families, I know that you may have questions regarding masks in light of the announcements made by the Governor and Mayor Jacobs this afternoon. At this time, our stance will be to stay the course and follow Board policy C-240 until further action by the Board of Education. Please know that this is a very fluid situation, and this guidance could change over the next 24-48 hours. I appreciate your patience on this matter and will update you as we know more. Sincerely, Bob Thomas

Superintendent

Knox County Schools

