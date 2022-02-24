KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Council has named this year’s STEM Scout of the Year. STEM Scouts are boys and girls in 3rd through 12th grades who are grouped into labs. They meet weekly after school for hands-on activities that cover a range of STEM topics.

5th grader Aissata Ly from Knoxville’s Christenberry Elementary is the Great Smoky Mountain Council’s STEM Scout of the Year.

“I just turned eleven so I’m in my ten-year-old mind,” said Ly. Now into her second decade, she says she enjoys the hands-on challenges presented at STEM lab sessions. Experiments in STEM Labs are a chance for young people to be creative to think like a STEM professional.

“STEM scouts is a really cool club,” said Ly. “Because you get to do a lot of cool experiments.”

“Science, technology, engineering and math. Which one is your favorite?” asked WATE’s Don Dare.

“I’d say, math,” said Ly. “Because, because I love multiplication.”

STEM Scouts use the same Scout Oath and Scout Law as traditional Scouts. They also team up with experts in STEM fields to make sure they’re getting the latest information.

“You talk about it, then you do the experiment, then you reflect on it,” said Ly. “If you like, love science, technology, engineering, and math and you like have trouble with that or you want to know more about that or are interested, troubled, or need help on it, then STEM Scouts will help you.”

Ly will be honored along with the Scout of the Year, Carson Whitehead, and retired State Chief Justice Gary Wade at the council’s Distinguished Citizens Dinner in Knoxville at 7:00 p.m.