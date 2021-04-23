Knoxville accountant pleas guilty to tax evasion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville accountant is being put on probation after pleading guilty to one count of felony tax evasion.

CPA Todd Wilson Culpepper has paid $9,170 in restitution as well after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This indictment underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at 1-800-372-8389.

