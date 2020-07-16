Knoxville advertising agency Tombras wins 6 national social media awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Independent advertising agency Tombras was named “Best Large Agency” at the US Social Media Awards on Wednesday.

The US Social Media Awards celebrate the best in social media and reward the individuals, companies and organizations who are using online platforms to communicate in fresh and innovative ways.

“I’m so very, very proud of the team,” Tombras Vice President and Director of Social Media Alejandro Fuenmayor said. “I’m very happy for the clients that we’re working with because we can sort of validate and say thank you for listening to us and let us try everything that we’ve done in the past couple of years to get here. Without the client’s approval and support, we would not be able to be a world-class agency”.

The agency’s clients include local brands like Bush’s Baked Beans, Pilot and Regal Cinemas, among others

Tombras also won:

Best Large Agency

Best In-Agency Team

Best Use of Paid Social for FreshDirect

Best Low Budget Campaign for Bush’s Best Beans

Best Use of Twitter for Bush’s Best Beans

“It’s really great,” Fuenmayor said. “I’ve always been a person that is really team focused, so training multiple people has been a really big focus of my career. And I’m immensely proud of the work they’ve put in to be able to get here, because obviously, you know, you get the award and it feels really good in the moment. But you also have the context of the past three years, hard work of training, pushing the envelope and testing new things.”

