KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A community open house in the gymnasium at Vine Middle Magnet School is happening later this month in order to get feedback from residents regarding issues of equity and disparities experienced by Black residents, according to the City of Knoxville.

The city says the Knoxville African American Equity Restoration Task Force is hosting the open house with the support of the city’s Community Empowerment Department. The open house will offer opportunities for attendees to meet and talk with task force members and share ideas and experiences with issues of equity and disparities in Knoxville.

“Since the Task Force’s creation, members have discussed ways to engage directly with community members,” says Director of Community Empowerment Charles F. Lomax, Jr, who serves as City staff support for the Task Force. “This event will provide a family-friendly setting in which attendees can discuss issues of importance to the Task Force. These ideas will be documented for the group to consider as part of its ongoing process of identifying and addressing disparities in Knoxville.”

In December 2020, Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie proposed that the Knoxville City Council apologize for council predecessors’ removal policies with urban renewal efforts that had impacted mostly Black residents decades ago, including that of segregation. McKenzie’s resolution was an apology and called for $100 million funding over the next decade. The city council unanimously approved the resolution later that month.

McKenzie’s resolution also created a task force – now known as the Knoxville African American Equity Task Force, that helps to find and apply for that grant funding; members of the task force will be appointed by city administration. Taskforce members were appointed and approved during the spring and summer of 2021 and met for the first time in August.

The task force’s next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 17 from 2-3 p.m. in the City-County Building.

The community open house is happening Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1-5 p.m. Vine Middle School is located at 1807 Martin Luther King Jr Ave.