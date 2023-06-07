KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The air quality in Knoxville on Wednesday has decreased as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves across the continental United States.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow site, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) in Knoxville is listed at 97. On the Air Quality Index Scale, indexes between 51-100 are considered “moderate” health concern level.

AirNow forecasts a decrease in pollution for Thursday, but still lists the AQI in the “moderate” category.

The “moderate” designation means that air quality is acceptable, but may pose a health concern for people who are unusually sensitive to ozone or particle pollution. People in this vulnerable group may potentially experience respiratory symptoms.

Those potentially impacted should consider reducing activity levels or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors.

