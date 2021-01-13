Knoxville animal shelter shares ‘Furry-Tale’ reunion story

TENNESSEE (WATE) — It’s a “furry-tale” come true.
After months in a foster home, Holly the cat is home with family and the Young-Williams Animal Center helped her get there.
Holly’s human passed away in March, and she was sent to the animal shelter, where they were able to find her late owner’s family.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 kept them from traveling here.
So, a foster family took her in, and cared for her until she could be shipped to her new home.
On New Year’s Day, the nonprofit Above and Beyond Transports picked up Holly for a three-day road trip headed west.
Now, she’s in her permanent home in Oklahoma.
LATEST STORIES
- Twitter CEO says he does not ‘celebrate or feel pride in’ ban of President Trump
- Risky driving: US traffic deaths up despite virus lockdowns
- Texas woman charged for transporting child for female genital mutilation
- Retired News 2 Capitol Reporter Chris Bundgaard honored by state assembly
- SpaceX conducts 3 successful rocket tests in single day in South Texas