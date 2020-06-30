Knoxville announces neighborhoods participating in inaugural Fourth of July decoration contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several neighborhoods are participating in the inaugural Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue in lieu of the annual Festival of the Fourth amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City Special Events department and Office of Neighborhoods created the drivable, bikable and walkable holiday event to celebrate the Fourth of July while keeping social distancing and safety in mind.

“I will miss celebrating with everyone at the World’s Fair Park,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “But I’m excited to see the festive results of neighbors working together to share their enthusiasm and patriotic spirit while following the best practices to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Participating neighborhoods will be decorated starting Friday, July 3, and continuing through Sunday, July 5. From 1-4 p.m. Saturday a caravan parade including Mayor Kincannon and celebrity judges will drive the trails and spread additional patriotic spirit.

Participating neighborhoods include:

Historic Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Organization: Portions of Gratz Avenue, Glenwood Avenue, Luttrell Avenue and Eleanor Avenue.

Historic Gibbs Drive Neighborhood Association: At the 2800 and 3100 blocks of Gibbs Drive off North Broadway.

Northwest Hills Subdivision: At Kingsmore Drive and Kinlock Lane.

Old North Knoxville Inc.: Portions of Oklahoma, Glenwood, Fremont, Kenyon, Scott off North Central Street.

RiverHill Gateway Neighborhood Association: At E. Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive.

Robinson Ridge HOA: On Tori Road off Robinson Road.

Sherill Hills Retirement Resort: 271 Moss Grove Boulevard off Kingston Pike in Cedar Bluff.

Southside Waterfront Neighborhood Association: Located on W. Blount Avenue, including 303 Flats and CityView at Riverwalk.

We Care Neighborhood Watch: Katey Spring, Tera Spring and Morgan Spring Way off Valley View Drive.

You can find a map of the participating neighborhoods on the City of Knoxville website.

For residents interested in giving back this holiday weekend, South Knoxville’s Vestal Community Organization is hosting a community cleanup at Goose Creek between Ogle and W. Blount avenues and at Vestal United Methodist Church Cemetery. Volunteers are also gathering to reseed the wildflower meadow in Vestal Gateway Park.

LATEST STORIES