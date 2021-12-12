KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 9:50 pm Saturday night, the Knoxville Fire Department put out a chimney fire on Village Crest Way. A KFD spokesperson said crews found flames in and around the chimney along the roof of a three-story apartment building.

The building was evacuated prior to KFD’s arrival. Inside the building, crews found a small fire inside the apartment behind the fireplace. However, the majority of the fire was centered around the chimney.

Residents of two apartments were displaced by the fire and the water damage. They are being assisted by Red Cross. No injures were reported. Fire Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature.