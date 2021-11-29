KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man convicted on multiple violent charges including attempted first and second degree murder has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex.

Shaquil Malik Talib Murphy, 28, was convicted and sentenced for shooting at two people at Morningside Apartments in August of 2019. He was convicted of attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The victim, Shane Garner, had been in an argument with Murphy on Aug. 29. Murphy then retrieved two revolvers that he had purchased from a teenager in exchange for methamphetamine. Murphy went to the crowded apartment complex and started firing at Garner.

Garner ran through the apartment complex toward Howard Crowe, a maintenance supervisor there. That’s when Murphy shot at Crowe, hitting his work truck twice. Crowe then grabbed his firearm and shot Murphy three times.

Murphy was taken into custody shortly after he fled the scene of the shooting. “We were successful in this case because of the cooperation of witnesses in the community who came forward to hold this shooter accountable,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.