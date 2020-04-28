Knoxville area hospitals announce phased reopening of nonessential services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center are working together with the Knox County Health Department and local mayors to have a phased, and responsible restart of procedures and services.

This after those procedures and services have been temporarily closed, which affected non-essential procedures, diagnostics, and outpatient services.

Factors supporting reopening of these services include:

Effectively flattening the curve through social distancing and Knox County’s safer-at-home order Improved COVID-19 testing, Aggressive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stewardship by healthcare organizations Relatively low rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in our area.

Reopening non-essential services will allow hospitals to provide care for those needing diagnostic and surgical procedures while continuing safe care for all patients.

When?

Beginning Monday, April 27, area hospitals resumed some outpatient diagnostic and clinical services (examples: mammography, outpatient rehabilitation services, etc.).

On Monday, May 4, hospitals expect to resume performing non-essential surgeries and procedures in a phased manner.

The phase-in of services will continue to expand during the next month, with a focus on stringent measures to protect patients, staff, and providers from COVID-19.

Specific procedures will continue to be observed to prevent the spread of COVID-19