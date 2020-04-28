1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases top 10,000 as an East Tennessee nursing home outbreak affects more than 60 Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death from COVID-19

Knoxville area hospitals announce phased reopening of nonessential services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center are working together with the Knox County Health Department and local mayors to have a phased, and responsible restart of procedures and services.

This after those procedures and services have been temporarily closed, which affected non-essential procedures, diagnostics, and outpatient services.

Factors supporting reopening of these services include:

  1. Effectively flattening the curve through social distancing and Knox County’s safer-at-home order
  2. Improved COVID-19 testing,
  3. Aggressive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stewardship by healthcare organizations
  4. Relatively low rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in our area.

Reopening non-essential services will allow hospitals to provide care for those needing diagnostic and surgical procedures while continuing safe care for all patients.

When?

  • Beginning Monday, April 27, area hospitals resumed some outpatient diagnostic and clinical services (examples: mammography, outpatient rehabilitation services, etc.).
  • On Monday, May 4, hospitals expect to resume performing non-essential surgeries and procedures in a phased manner.
  • The phase-in of services will continue to expand during the next month, with a focus on stringent measures to protect patients, staff, and providers from COVID-19.

Specific procedures will continue to be observed to prevent the spread of COVID-19

  • All patients will be asked specific health screening questions related to symptoms of and the possibility of exposure to COVID-19. Patients may be tested for COVID-19 depending on the patient’s overall health status and clinical guidelines for the procedure or care they are receiving.
  • All social distancing guidelines will remain in place.
  • Hospital visitation policies will only allow visitors who are determined to be vital to the care of the patient. Other outpatient services may not allow visitors.
  • All visitors should wear a face covering at all times and will be screened prior to facility entry.
  • Hospitals will monitor supplies of PPE and adjust procedure schedules if needed to preserve resources in case of a community surge in COVID-19.
  • Hospitals will continually monitor COVID-19 in the community and may limit or stop performing non-essential procedures if a surge or spike in the number of positive cases occurs.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases"

Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity"

Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy"

Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions"

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter