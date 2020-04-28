Knoxville area hospitals announce phased reopening of nonessential services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center are working together with the Knox County Health Department and local mayors to have a phased, and responsible restart of procedures and services.
This after those procedures and services have been temporarily closed, which affected non-essential procedures, diagnostics, and outpatient services.
Factors supporting reopening of these services include:
- Effectively flattening the curve through social distancing and Knox County’s safer-at-home order
- Improved COVID-19 testing,
- Aggressive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stewardship by healthcare organizations
- Relatively low rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in our area.
Reopening non-essential services will allow hospitals to provide care for those needing diagnostic and surgical procedures while continuing safe care for all patients.
When?
- Beginning Monday, April 27, area hospitals resumed some outpatient diagnostic and clinical services (examples: mammography, outpatient rehabilitation services, etc.).
- On Monday, May 4, hospitals expect to resume performing non-essential surgeries and procedures in a phased manner.
- The phase-in of services will continue to expand during the next month, with a focus on stringent measures to protect patients, staff, and providers from COVID-19.
Specific procedures will continue to be observed to prevent the spread of COVID-19
- All patients will be asked specific health screening questions related to symptoms of and the possibility of exposure to COVID-19. Patients may be tested for COVID-19 depending on the patient’s overall health status and clinical guidelines for the procedure or care they are receiving.
- All social distancing guidelines will remain in place.
- Hospital visitation policies will only allow visitors who are determined to be vital to the care of the patient. Other outpatient services may not allow visitors.
- All visitors should wear a face covering at all times and will be screened prior to facility entry.
- Hospitals will monitor supplies of PPE and adjust procedure schedules if needed to preserve resources in case of a community surge in COVID-19.
- Hospitals will continually monitor COVID-19 in the community and may limit or stop performing non-essential procedures if a surge or spike in the number of positive cases occurs.
