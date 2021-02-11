Knoxville area recruiter hosting ‘Curbside Job Fair’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — PrideStaff Knoxville, a recruiter for temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct hire roles for small businesses and manufacturers in the greater Knoxville area, will be hosting a “Curbside Job Fair.”

You’ll be able to meet with PrideStaff recruiters to discuss your skills, what jobs available best fit you, as well as interview. The best part, you can do it safely from your own vehicle!

The event will take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3 at the PrideStaff location on North Seven Oaks Drive.

If you want to learn more about PrideStaff visit their website, www.pridestaff.com/knoxville/.