KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Transit is continuing to offer free rides for children in the Knox County School system. The Youth Freedom Pass allows students 18 or under to use any KAT bus route.

“No special pass is required,” KAT said in a Facebook post. “Just tell your boss operator you’re a Knox County Schools student!”

The Youth Freedom pass will provide unlimited rides for Knox county Students through the end of summer 2022. The program began in 2021 and required a pass. This year no pass is required.

The program will not replace the school bus service provided by Knox County Schools, and the district will continue to offer before- and after-school transportation.

Students with disabilities can receive a Freedom Pass that applies to the KAT LIFT service by calling 865) 637-3000.

For more information visit the KAT Facebook page or website.