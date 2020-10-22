Knoxville Area Transit reducing weekday service for 12 routes in November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Knoxville Area Transit bus routes will see a reduction in weekday service beginning Nov. 9.

KAT is altering the service to 12 routes in the city. The bus service says the shortage is not due to increased COVID-19 cases but rather, due to “employees following proper Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of quarantining when required or staying home when feeling sick.”

More buses will be dispatched as needed. KAT is strongly encouraging the public to limit transit use to essential trips only to ensure essential workforce members are able to travel via transit.

Weekday service reductions:

Route 11 – Kingston Pike – service every 30 minutes

Route 17 – Sutherland – service once an hour

Route 20 – Central – service once an hour

Route 22 – Broadway – service every 30 minutes

Route 31 – Magnolia – service every 30 minutes

Route 32 – Dandridge – service once an hour

Route 34 – Burlington – service once an hour

Route 40 – South Knoxville – service once an hour

Route 45 – Vestal – service once an hour

Orange Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

Blue Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

Green Line Trolley – service every 20 minutes, ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

Detailed information on schedule changes can be found at katbus.com or by calling 637-3000.

