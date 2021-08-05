Knoxville Area Urban League giving away shoes, school supplies and vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knoxville Area Urban League is giving away school supplies, shoes and COVID-19 vaccines during their 19th annual “Shoes for Schools” on Saturday, August 7. The event will state a 9 a.m. and run until noon at Caswell Park.

School supplies will be available to all children ages 5-12 as long as supplies last. New Direction Health Care Solutions will be on-site giving out COVID-19 vaccinations and information to those eligible. Those receiving shoes have undergone a pre-registration process with participating nonprofits. Shoes have already been pre-ordered, therefore walk-ups cannot be provided shoes.

There will be food, games and inflatables provided by area businesses, nonprofits, church groups and others in a community effort. This year’s event takes place on the Saturday before the first day of school for Knox County students.