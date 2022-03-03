KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local artist is breathing new life into the halls at Cedar Bluff Preschool.

Gale Hinton has over 50 years of experience painting murals. She was commissioned to create a calm, peaceful and positive atmosphere for children at Cedar Bluff. Each teacher’s classroom has a different animal painted outside their door and if you look closely, you’ll spot Hinton’s ant art. Nearly all of her murals contain a hidden ant.

Mural of two bears at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of two foxes at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of a tree house at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE) (WATE)

Mural of two children at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of two hedgehogs at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of two birds at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of a moose at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of a bug on top of the fire extinguisher at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of a rabbit swinging at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of rabbit at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

Mural of two kids in a treehouse at Cedar Bluff Preschool (WATE)

“They really like them. They love to go around and find like all the ants, and they’ll tell us what the animals are. They will tell us the animal sounds. They just found it super cool and exciting,” said Molly Schmitt, a special education teacher.

The mural of a giant treehouse with children is a fan favorite among teachers. They believe it communicates the preschool’s sense of inclusivity and community.

“The different animals and the different people with differing abilities, it’s just a really appropriate representation of our school,” said Jo Lynch, a special education teacher.

Hinton worked long hours and weekends to finish the job in four and a half days. She says she loves sharing her talents and time to uplift a space.

“It makes me feel so good that I can do something that will make people happy, smile, and I guess that’s my mission in this world,” said Hinton.

Her work at the preschool isn’t finished yet. She also plans to paint in the bathrooms and the teacher’s lounge.