Knoxville artist creating mural for Marble City neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Keep Knoxville Beautiful is planning a mural for the corner of Sutherland Avenue and Concord Road. The mural will be located on the concrete block wall at the entrance of the Marble City neighborhood, near the Third Creek Greenway.

Knoxville artist Megan Lingerfelt, who will be painting the mural, was inspired by the lush and flourishing spirit of the Third Creek Greenway. The mural will be made up of spade-shaped leaves in a pattern meant to give a sense of nature experienced on the greenway. There will also be a light pink line woven through the leaves to reference Tennessee pink marble.

Executive Director of Keep Knoxville Beautiful, Alanna McKissack, says “we are excited to bring beautification through the creative lens to this historic neighborhood of Knoxville. Beautiful spaces help promote clean and thriving communities. We hope this will be a start to more projects along Sutherland Avenue.”

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is asking for donations on Facebook to help pay for the mural. They have a goal of $5,000. Donations can be made at facebook.com/donate/. Prep and painting of the mural will begin in August. To learn more about Keep Knoxville Beautiful, visit keepknoxvillebeautiful.org.