Knoxville awarded $4.8 million federal grant for more electric KAT buses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville will soon add more electric Knoxville Area Transit buses to its fleet thanks to a $4.8 million federal grant.

The grant comes from the Low and No Emission Vehicle Grant Program which supports transit agencies in purchasing or leasing low or no emission buses.

“This will go a long way in helping KAT transition to an all-electric fleet,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “With each new electric bus, we are reducing our carbon footprint. We are moving closer toward our goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions associated with City operations by 50 percent by 2030 – and a community-wide reduction of 80 percent by 2050.”

The City of Knoxville’s plan is for KAT to have its entire 71-bus fleet running on electricity in eight or so years. With this grant, along with local money, KAT will be able to edge closer to that goal and add six more electric buses. Once that takes place, Knoxville will have 18 electric buses on area routes; this could happen by the end of 2022.

Tennessee lawmakers have also shared their support in Knoxville’s use of this grant.

“Knoxville Area Transit provides an important service for folks in Knoxville, which is why earlier this year I asked the Federal Transit Administration to give KAT’s Low-No application grant full consideration,” Rep. Burchett said. “I’m glad this grant was awarded to our community so KAT can modernize its fleet to be more efficient and environmentally friendly.”