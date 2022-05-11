KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville bakery is shutting its doors this year.

Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.

The Facebook post read, “Thank you for trusting us with your family’s life events since 1993. The time has now come for us to focus on our own family: Rita and our dad have taken care of us our whole lives and we are returning the honor.”

Rita’s will be taking limited orders until they officially close their doors on the 28th.