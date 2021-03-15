Knoxville Bar Association, Tennessee Faith & Justice Alliance hosting legal advice clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — The Knoxville Bar Association and Knoxville faith leaders are hosting a telephone-only legal advice clinic in April.

The Faith and Justice Legal Advice Clinic will be held on April 13, 14, and 15.

Community faith partners Second United Methodist Church, Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, Ball Camp Baptist Church, the Muslim Community of Knoxville, First Baptist Church, Immaculate Conception Church, and Faith Lutheran Church have joined the effort to publicize this clinic and encourage those in need of legal advice to participate.

The general advice clinic allows people to talk with volunteers concerning legal issues like family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support, personal injury and more.

You must register before April 10 by calling 865-637-0484 to be apart of the clinic. Mention the “Faith and Justice Clinic” when calling to register.

The Faith & Justice Legal Advice Clinic is a project sponsored by the Tennessee Faith & Justice Alliance, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, the Knoxville Bar Association, the University of Tennessee College of Law, and the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law.