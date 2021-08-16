Knoxville-based company lands contract with SpaceX

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville-based manufacturing company has landed a contract with SpaceX. National Partitions’ President says that working with the company has been a dream for years.

National Partitions will be building a two-story facility for SpaceX’s research and development department’s 3-d printers and engineers. The company manufactures modular construction pieces. Their president compares the pieces to industrial-sized legos because the pieces allow buildings and rooms to be built and expanded quickly and easily. The components also are reusable.

“When the building is erected at the site it is basically a done building. There aren’t any other subcontractors that need to come in. Wall panels, the electric, doors, everything’s provided and already inserted into the panels,” explained John Bauman, a draft designer at National Partitions. “We can put this thing together in a matter of weeks.”

National Partitions has made buildings for Tesla, GM, Ford, Pfizer and Moderna.