Knoxville Beer Board approves alcohol sales for 4 local Cracker Barrel locations

Local News

Spokesperson for Cracker Barrel says beer will be served at locations across Tennessee 'very soon'

by:

Posted: / Updated:

403848 08: A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sign is visible atop one of its restaurant stores April 12, 2002 in Naperville, IL. The NAACP has joined the racial discrimination lawsuit against Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel restaurants. David Sanford, a lawyer representing other plaintiffs in the case, said the lawsuit was being amended to name the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as a plaintiff and co-counsel. The class-action lawsuit accuses the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., headquartered in Lebanon, TN, of segregating black customers in the smoking section and denying them service. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, the Knoxville Beer Board approved alcohol sales for four local Cracker Barrel locations (pending final documentation).

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson said during the meeting, the plan is to roll out beer at Cracker Barrels across the state, “Very soon.”

Here’s where you can soon grab a beer at Cracker Barrel

  • Cracker Barrel – 5001 Central Avenue Pike
  • Cracker Barrel – 9214 Park West Boulevard
  • Cracker Barrel – 1510 Cracker Barrel Lane
  • Cracker Barrel – 2920 South Mall Road

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter