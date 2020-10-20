KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, the Knoxville Beer Board approved alcohol sales for four local Cracker Barrel locations (pending final documentation).
A Cracker Barrel spokesperson said during the meeting, the plan is to roll out beer at Cracker Barrels across the state, “Very soon.”
Here’s where you can soon grab a beer at Cracker Barrel
- Cracker Barrel – 5001 Central Avenue Pike
- Cracker Barrel – 9214 Park West Boulevard
- Cracker Barrel – 1510 Cracker Barrel Lane
- Cracker Barrel – 2920 South Mall Road
LATEST STORIES
- Knoxville Beer Board approves alcohol sales for 4 local Cracker Barrel locations
- DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Second stimulus checks: No $1,200 payments before Election Day, negotiations to continue
- Roane Co. couple indicted on a list of charges including felony murder, abuse & kidnapping
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda