KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Historical Society is toasting to 40 years with beers that span the world. The “World’s Fair Beer Expo: Cheers to 40 Years” event will be held Friday, April 1, at Knox Brew Hub just off Market Square.

The expo consists of three ticketed events happening throughout the day leading up to Knoxville’s and Knox County’s 40th anniversary celebration of the 1982 World’s Fair.

More than 20 local breweries have come together to create a beer to represent each of the 22 countries that participated in the 1982 World’s Fair.

The East Tennessee Historical Society has worked with foreign embassies to link Knoxville based breweries with foreign brewers to help create an authentic drink.

A ticketed luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. will feature a four-course meal prepared by Chef Jeffrey DeAlejandro and will be paired with four of the World’s Fair beers. Tickets are $100 and include an admission voucher to the Museum of East Tennessee History, a commemorative pint glass, and a pin.

Evening events include a ticketed happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and an evening session from 7-9 p.m. at $50 per person. Both tasting events offer the only opportunity to try 2-ounce tasters of all the beers from local breweries with snacks by Chef DeAlejandro.

Limited tickets are available here. All proceeds benefit the East Tennessee Historical Society.