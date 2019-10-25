Knoxville: Best flood insurance rank in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville is now the best ranked city in the state when it comes to flood management.

And the city says that will save you on insurance costs.

FEMA giving our flood management team a new Class 6 ranking earlier this month, because of their work to reduce flood risks.

That ranking qualified residents to receive a 20% discount on flood insurance rates.

We’re told because of proactive flood plain management the city recovers faster and there is less damage when heavy rain and floods hit.