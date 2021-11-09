KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bikers across East Tennessee are invited to join Two Bikes in Knoxville for Cranksgiving. The scavenger hunt/food drive will send teams of riders across the city collecting food items for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

“Two Bikes is excited to bring Cranksgiving back to Knoxville for the third year, and we are proud to be working with Second Harvest Food Bank to help those in need. We hope this family-friendly, fun event becomes a Knoxville tradition for many years to come,” said Matthew Zingg, Operations Director, Two Bikes Knoxville.

The event will begin at 12:30 on Nov. 20 at the Parkridge Park Gazebo. Teams will meet at the gazebo to register and receive their manifests. On the manifest is a list of grocery stores and food items to purchase, each worth a certain number of points. At 2 pm, teams will kick off and race to earn the most points.

The scavenger hunt ends a 4 pm when all teams are required to check back. Following the hunt, there will be an after-party at Geezers Brewery on East 5th Avenue. The winners will be announced during the party.

To join in, attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook. Teams need to be between three to four people and on the day of the event, all team members must be present to register. For those who don’t have a team, Two Bikes will help them find a team. It is free to join in, but riders are asked to bring $10 to $15 to help purchase food items on the list.

Organizers suggest bringing a bike, a bag to carry purchases, a water bottle and a flat kit.