Knoxville-born actor receiving lifetime achievement award for volunteer work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville-born actor will receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award. According to IMDB, Cylk Cozart has been in 30 films and over 20 television shows, but it is his love of helping over that led him to Hollywood.

Cozart says that he is extremely humbled to win this award, “I was stunned at first.” According to Lenora Peterson, an ambassador for the award, he was nominated by several volunteer agencies.

“Every movie I do I donate a certain amount of money and time to different organizations and being from Knoxville, there are a lot of different organizations one can be involved with,” Cozart said.

One of those organizations is The Hollywood Knights, which Cozart says is a celebrity traveling basketball team that raised money for different high schools. Another is Keeping Dreams Alive, which goes into underserved communities to mentor children from junior high through high school. The group also helps connect them with scholarships.

Cozart will accept the award in Florida on September 11th.