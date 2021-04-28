Knoxville Boy Scouts council Alyssa Ross, one of the first female Eagle Scouts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Council of Boy Scouts is holding its annual Distinguished Citizen Recognition Banquet at the Convention Center on Tuesday to honor a local businessman and some Scouts of the Year.

Businessman Wes Stowers will be honored at the banquet as will one of the first female Eagle Scouts in East Tennessee.

Alyssa Ross showed us her Eagle project, two raised bed gardens.

The garden is located at the Powell Community Center — home to senior citizens who enjoyed the produce grown at the garden.

“Well over here in this bed we had green beans and we had literally Walmart bags of them and they said they really liked the green beans,” said Ross, Great Smoky Mountain Council Scout of the Year. “So, they were happy to see everything that came out of the project.”

Alyssa enjoys being a den leader, a majorette at Powell High School and is an active 4-H member.

‘I love being in the outdoors. I’m always learning something new,” Ross said. “I like helping others and teaching and working with younger kids. … It was difficult to manage the whole thing because I wanted to jump in and do it. But my job was to step back help where I was needed and facilitate the whole thing.”

(Photo: WATE)

Alyssa is one of three young women who were first to achieve the Eagle rank in East Tennesssee; the other two young ladies are Haley Snyder, a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and Jamie Myers, a student at Union County High School.

The Boy Scouts of America announced in 2018 that it would change its name to Scouts BSA and begin allowing girls to participate in the Cub Scout program in February 2019.