KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee boy whose mullet captured enough votes in a national mullet competition this month won 3rd place overall. His feathered and curled coif had gone up against dozens of entries from across the country.

Denver Jobe took third place overall in the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships competition that began earlier this month. Voting closed Monday night. Denver Jobe had more than 9,000 votes cast for his curly mullet. An Alabama boy took second place with more than 24,000 votes and an Arkansas boy took first place with more than 25,000 votes.

Having a Tennessee son in the USA Mullet Championships isn’t a new trend, since Tennessee has already represented in the open Men’s competition – with Clint Duncan taking first place in the Men’s Open Division recently. Duncan’s mullet topped those of Wisconsin’s Travis Seifert and Alabama’s Bradley Suddath.

According to reports, the mullet hairstyle has been around since the ancient Greek civilization; then in the 1970s was later worn by a French fashion guru Henri Mollet. It later gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1980s-90s as movie actors and musicians sported the style and the anglicized word “mullet” for the hairstyle was used.

Congratulations to Denver on your mullet style accomplishment.