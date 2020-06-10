Knoxville bridge inspections, Gay Street Bridge closure announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gay Street Bridge will be closed one day next week for what the city of Knoxville is calling a routine inspection.

State officials conducting inspections of four Knoxville bridges.

On Monday, June 15, they’ll be looking at the Woodland Bridge over First Creek, the East Hill Avenue Bridge over James White Parkway, and the East Fifth Avenue Bridge over First Creek.

Then, on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. they’ll be inspecting the Gay Street Bridge.

The bridge will be closed to traffic at that time, but still open to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Inspectors reportedly check the safety of the Gay Street Bridge every two years.

LATEST STORIES: