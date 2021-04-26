Knoxville budget presentation happening Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will be rolling out her budget proposal for the next fiscal year on Tuesday morning.

The city has stated her budget and supporting documents will hit the website around 9 a.m.

During budget hearings last month, it was reported the city was in solid financial shape, but still preparing for a “relatively austere” budget. The proposed budget is part of a multi-step process for its development before gaining approval ahead of the new fiscal year in July.

Here’s what will happen next: