KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Throughout October, AIA East Tennessee host a number of events promoting the importance of architecture and the power of design in Knoxville. The [Knoxville] by Design events are a part of National Architecture Week and World Architecture Day, celebrated each October.

On October 19, there will be a design slam at Hi-Wire Brewing. The friendly competition will pit teams of local designers against one another to solve a local design challenge. This year the challenge is related to the redevelopment of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Between 6 and 9 at Hi-Wire Brewing, a panel of judges will review the presentations before the voting starts.

On October 22 at the Square Room, Knox Bricks and Brews brings together LEGO bricks and beer. LEGO builds can be entered for judging in one of several categories for a nominal entry fee. The event is $30 per person and an open bar and Fiesta appetizer snacks are included in the ticket price.

For Knox Bricks and Blocks, children ages 5 to 18 are invited to work with architects and designers to create the home of the future for a mini-figure family. Master Builder Certificates will be issued upon completion of the program. The event will take place at The Square Room on October 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 am. There will also be a virtual option for those not wishing to participate in person.

The final event also takes place on Oct. 23. From 10 am until noon, Knox Heritage will lead a tour of UT’s flagship campus going over the history of the oldest buildings on campus and some that are no longer standing.

To find out more about the events and get involved with [Knoxville] by Design visit their website.