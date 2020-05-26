Knoxville, CAC to provide summer meals to kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Nutrition Services is partnering up with the city to provide kids with meals this summer.

Children 18 and under can pick up the food each Monday and Wednesday at a variety of locations starting tomorrow.

The meal kits containing two breakfast meals and two lunch meals on Mondays and three breakfast meals and three lunch meals on Wednesdays for a total of 10 meals per week.

The program is set to run until July 29.

Here’s the full list of where these programs are happening:

