Knoxville Catholic football coach resigns after arrest for impaired driving and drug possession

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic High School’s head football coach and teacher has resigned following his arrest for drunken driving and drug possession.

Steve Matthews was suspended on April 2 after his arrest. An arraignment for Matthews is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4.

“We are grateful for the years of service that Steve has given Knoxville Catholic High School,” Dickie Sompayrac president of Knoxville Catholic High School said. “He’s a championship caliber coach and we regret that his tenure at KCHS has ended this way. We respect Steve’s decision and we will pray for him and his family as he moves ahead,” Sompayrac added.

Knoxville Catholic High School is now searching for a new head football coach.