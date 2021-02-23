Knoxville Catholic High School breaks ground on new auditorium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Catholic High School is making room for an expanded fine arts program.

Crews broke ground on the new Saint Gregory the Great Auditorium on Monday. When its complete, the nearly 1400-square-foot theatre will be used for plays, musicals, concerts and open houses.

St. Gregory the Great Auditorium is a reality! A heartfelt thanks to all who support @KnoxCatholic and the Fine Arts! https://t.co/1GznS4KGtG #settingthestage ☘️ pic.twitter.com/McXLBIEe6e — Knoxville Catholic (@KnoxCatholic) February 22, 2021

School officials told us it’s something the school has been missing since the new location opened 20 years ago now.

“I’d kind of compare it to having a basketball team but didn’t have a gym. It can be hard,” KCHS President Dickie Sompayrak said. “Our theatre teachers and whatnot have had a tough time throughout the years, we have a little black box theatre that we’ve used that’s been awesome and we have good memories in it, but this really allows us to complete our vision for the school.”

School officials hope to dedicate the new auditorium by December.

They’ll also invite foundation schools to utilize the space and it will be available for community groups to rent.