Knoxville celebrates Arbor Day in November with tree planting event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In case you were wondering, there is one more tree to enjoy in the city of Knoxville.

Mayor Indya Kincannon and city council members joined the City Tree Board in celebrating Arbor Day on Monday. The mayor also accepted the city’s 29th annual Tree City USA Award.

To commemorate the celebration, a red maple tree was planted in Skyline Park.

If you’re thinking, “Arbor Day isn’t until spring” — you’re correct.

The city is celebrating Arbor Day in November because according to urban foresters, now is the best time of year to begin planting tree seeds.

Each year, the city plants at least 600 trees in parks, at schools, throughout neighborhoods and along public rights-of way. In fact, there are about 30,000 public, planted trees across the city.