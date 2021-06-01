Knoxville celebrating July Fourth with scaled-back, two-night event at World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s Fourth of July celebration will go on for two nights in World’s Fair Park with safety precautions in place. Bands and fireworks will fill the air to celebrate our nation’s founding as part of a scaled-back event.

“We were disappointed to have to cancel Festival on the 4th months ago, when many COVID-19 precautions were still in place,” Kyndra Brewer, director of the City Office of Special Events, said. “But we are happy to be able to have a family-friendly, patriotic way to kick off the holiday weekend.”

Special guests the 572nd Air National Guard Band of the South is normally booked to perform during the July 4 holiday, but this year they’ll play July 2 for the hometown crowd. Based at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, the band is one of 17 Air Force bands in the world.

The night will include performances by the concert band, jazz band Blue Groove and rock band Sound Barrier. LaFollette-based PyroShows will present a brief fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.



On Saturday, July 3, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform in the Tennessee Amphitheater. Both concerts are free to attend.

Families are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic dinners; please leave alcohol and pets at home. Bottled water will be available onsite, but there will not be food or beverage for purchase.

The park’s restroom facilities will be open, and additional portable toilets will be on site. Free parking will be available in all city-owned garages as well as the nearby 11th Street Garage.

“We look forward to celebrating together at this year’s scaled-down celebration and producing a full Festival on the 4th in 2022,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said.