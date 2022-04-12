KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After last week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony with city, county and community leaders for the soon-to-open Knoxville Center for Behavioral Health facility, patients needing mental health support will soon be accepted.

The medical facility will focus on emotional and mental health for adults. The center is located off Middlebrook Pike in West Knoxville. The 64-bed, 55,000 square foot facility has been in development for two years. It’s a collaborative project between NHC, Tennova and the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Knoxville Center for Behavioral Health, located at the new Tennova Health Park at 1240 Tennova Medical Way will offer all forms of psychotherapy and mental health support to help the elderly along with those facing mental health disorders and addiction. The facility will provide more than 100 jobs.

“We get challenged by various things in life and sometimes we need some extra help with things,” Dr. Brent Coyle, Chief Medical Officer of Knoxville Center of Behavior Health, said. “We’ve been without services for the most part in Greater Knoxville for a long time. We’ve needed this.”

The Knoxville Center for Behavioral Health will begin taking patients on April 21.

Clay McCoy has been named the chief executive officer of the new mental health facility; with Brent Coyle, MD, named chief medical officer.

Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs will be offered with individualized treatment plans based on clinical need.

Conditions to be treated include:

Alcohol and Substance Use Disorder

Acute Depression

Alzheimer’s

Suicidal Ideation

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Schizophrenia

Anxiety

Dissociative Disorders

Memory Loss

Dementia

Psychotic Break

Co-existing medical care needs