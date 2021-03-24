Knoxville chef gets ‘Chopped’ shot after contestant forced to withdraw

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville chef appeared on the popular Food Network show ‘Chopped’ last night.

Balter Beerworks executive chef Hux Jones was a stand-in for the show that aired on Tuesday, March 23. Hux said one of the contestants who had been lined up tested positive for COVID-19 so he got a call and got on the show the next day.

“It’s something I kind of dreamed of when I was just getting into cooking at the age of 29 and didn’t think it would come true and it finally did,” Jones said. “A lot of the people here in my restaurant pushed me to come to the show so I couldn’t let them down.”

The challenge consists of three rounds: appetizer, entrée and dessert. Jones was chopped following the second round of the competition.

“Even though it wasn’t the outcome I wanted, I enjoyed it,” Jones said.