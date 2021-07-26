Knoxville church holding school supply drive to donate to Knox County school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we get closer to the start of the school year for Knox County students, members of the community are stepping in to help where they can. Students at one Knox county school will be getting free supplies this year from their Knoxville neighbors.

Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church is collecting school supplies for their annual drive. It was birthed seven years ago from a friendly competition between the boys and girls in the vacation bible school.

“I wanted the kids to know that they could do missionary work in their own community,” said Tracy Jarnigan, organizer of the drive.

Jarnigan also leads a girl scout troop that she has included in the drives for the past few years. The kids are required to bring in supplies (with their parent’s help) to donate to students in need. The group usually focuses on schools in lower-income communities.

Through the power of social media, the community has lent a helping hand as well, dropping off hundreds of supplies to add to the stash.

“Complete strangers. It just does my heart good. There is good in this world, believe it or not,” Jarnigan said.

This year, Tracy plans on surprising a Knox County school. She and the kids are putting together 200 backpacks full of supplies. She says she wants every student to get the exact same items so everyone will feel equal.

If you would like to contribute to the drive, below is a full list of supplies needed:

149 – WIDE RULED spiral notebooks

150 packs – loose leaf, WIDE RULED notebook paper

113 – Big “pink” erasers

17 – 12 count Crayola colored pencils

106 – 10 count Crayola markers

200 – 2 inch binders.

Drop off times:

July 27, 5:30-7:30 and July 28, 5:00-7:30 pm at Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, located at 400 East Beaver Creek Rd.

For those who live in West Knoxville, you can call ahead and schedule a drop off at Tyson Park on Tuesday, July 27 from 9 am-4:30 pm and Wednesday, July 28 from 9 am- 5 pm

To schedule a drop-off outside of those dates and times, call Tracy Jarnigan at 865-603-9689.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, August 6. The school that will receive the supplies will be revealed at a later date.