Knoxville city council approves redevelopment of TN Supreme Court building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s city council voted unanimously to approve the redevelopment of the former Tennessee Supreme Court building on Locust Street.

The proposal includes turning the Supreme Court into a residential complex. After last night’s meeting, we heard from the general manager of Knoxville company Dover Development, Rick Dover.

He says apartments will be part of the redevelopment with an option for some of the space to be used as Airbnb properties for those visiting Knoxville.

“Tourism is on the rise as well as demand for people to live downtown and we think this proposal addresses both of those to the fullest extent that we possibly could on this site,” Dover said.

Dover saying the next step is taking this proposal to the county commission.

If all goes according to plan, the company would pay the city for the property and get to work on designs by the end of the year