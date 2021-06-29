Knoxville City Council authorizes KUB broadband proposal

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2007 file photo, A.J. Bowen of Schupp’s Line Construction, Inc. works on fiber-optic installation in Norton, Vt. Even though the federal government has spent tens of billions of dollars to close the digital divide, tens of millions of Americans still aren’t online. The Biden administration has now broached a big number, $100 billion, in an effort to get all Americans connected. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville City Council has authorized the Knoxville Utilities Board proposal to provide high-speed broadband services to its electric service customers.

Many of those customers are in Knox County along with others in Union, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties.

There was also another item on the council’s agenda, and if passed it would allow Mayor Indya Kincannon to execute an agreement with the utility to provide funding for the proposed low-income internet program. As of 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, the city council had not yet taken a vote on that item.

KUB officials have acknowledged a possible 9% rate increase over a three-year stretch due to the broadband proposal. That could translate to an increase of more than $10 a month on your monthly utility bill. However, KUB has pledged to stabilize rates for the following seven years.